NIU Suzuki Strings to perform April 25 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert featuring the Northern Illinois University’s Suzuki Strings.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 25 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The Suzuki Strings will perform popular music, fiddle tunes, tangos, and classical music by artists including Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach and Johann Pachelbel. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.