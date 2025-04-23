Craft swap set for April 23 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Adults and teens can donate and shop for craft supplies during a craft swap held at the DeKalb Public Library.

The swap will begin at 6 p.m. April 23 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can shop for craft supplies. Participants also will be able to donate new, clean or gently used craft supplies. The donations can be dropped off at the adults services desk or the swap. Items accepted for donation include sewing patterns, jewelry making supplies, craft kits, yarn hooks and needles, fabric, adult coloring books, sewing and embroidery thread, craft books and sewing notions. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.