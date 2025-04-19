Steak dinner fundraiser to benefit DeKalb-area charitable organizations

Shaw Local file photo – Hy-Vee grocery store in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – First Lutheran Church in DeKalb will host a steak dinner at a local grocery store April 24, with proceeds benefiting several area service organizations.

The dinner fundraiser will run from 4 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Those wishing to support the nonprofits are welcome to purchase a steak dinner at Hy-Vee for $10 each. The meal will include one steak, mashed potatoes and corn.

All proceeds will be divided equally to Hope Haven, Safe Passage Inc., The Salvation Army’s food pantry in DeKalb and Love Inc.