Resource Bank announces staff changes

DeKALB – Resource Bank N.A. recently hired five new employees at various DeKalb County branches.

The new employees are Hernan Carrizales, Kristina Garcia, Donald J. Banks, Keith Akre and Carolyn Walsh.

Carrizales will serve as the new client adviser for the bank’s main branch. He has provided clients banking services for almost 10 years, according to a news release.

“Being part of a community bank means so much to me because I get to give back to the town I grew up in and the surrounding areas,” Carrizales said in the release. “I love that Resource Bank invests heavily in the community, and it makes me proud to know I can have a direct contribution. There is a true sense of camaraderie here, and it made me realize I’ve found not just a new role, but a home.”

Garcia was hired as a mortgage adviser for the bank’s Genoa branch. She has offered banking and mortgage services to clients for more than 20 years.

“We are so thrilled to have Kristina join us,” Resource Bank President and CEO Diana Shott said. “She is a true leader in the field and an expert that our clients can rely on for all of their mortgage questions. Her ability to build and strengthen client relationships is so important to a locally owned community bank like Resource Bank.”

Banks will serve as a commercial and ag adviser for DeKalb and Kirkland. He earned a business management degree from Western Illinois University and an executive learning certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business. Banks also attended the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin; the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Community Bankers School; and the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.

“We are thrilled to have a professional of Don’s expertise and dedication join our team,” Resource Bank commercial and agricultural services director Quint Harmon said. “His client-first approach and strong community involvement align perfectly with our values.”

Akre and Walsh were added to the bank’s trust and investments team. Akre was hired as the trust and investment services director. Walsh joined the department as a trust officer.

“Carolyn’s expertise in managing investment agency accounts; advising clients on estate planning; and administering trusts, estates and 1031 exchanges will provide numerous benefits to our clients,” Akre said. “Her knowledge and commitment to her community align perfectly with Resource Bank’s values.”

For information, call 815-756-6321 or visit ResourceBank.com.