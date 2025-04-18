Developer wants to build single, multi-family townhomes in Sycamore

Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter talks to the Sycamore planning and zoning commission on April 14, 2025, as Sycamore Clerk Mary Kalk takes notes. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A developer wants to build multiple single-family and multi-family homes and condominiums on Sycamore‘s north side, though his proposal still needs work, city officials said this week.

Chris Youssi, of Youssi Custom Homes, has asked for city permission to rezone more than 12 acres of property he owns near the corner of Plank Road and Luther Lowell Lane, according to city documents. His initial proposal sought to build 44 units, including single-family and multi-family residential buildings. But city officials this week said he may need to go back to the drawing board before obtaining final approval.

The 12 acres in question sit across from North Grove Crossing subdivision, adjacent to Heron Creek subdivision and behind the DeKalb County History Center.

“The needs have changed since we annexed and zoned that area,” 2nd Ward Alderman Stowe said. “We thought that corner would be a real big commercial hub and in all this time it hasn’t proved that way. So, I guess we can learn from our mistakes.”

Second Ward Sycamore Alderperson Chuck Stowe, who represents the Sycamore City Council on the planning and zoning commission, said he could see himself being in favor of rezoning the property between Luther Lowell Lane and the Casey’s Gas Station at the corner of Plank Road and Route 23 to accommodate for a housing development.

The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission held a workshop Monday to discuss Youssi’s preliminary concept plan for the proposed development.

A developer has proposed building multiple single-family and multi-family homes, including condominiums, on 12 acres of land in Sycamore. The land, shown here on Thursday, April 17, 2025, is on the city's north side, at the corner of Plank and Luther Lowell roads, behind the DeKalb County History Center, across from North Grove Crossings, adjacent to the Heron Creek neighborhood and east of Casey's General Store. (Kelsey Rettke)

Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter said he received a letter from DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz on April 11 that indicated the project wouldn’t jive with future county plans to add turn lanes on Plank Road.

Schwartz confirmed Tuesday that he sent letters expressing concern for the project’s preliminary design. He said any project on that land would need to include space for an 80-foot right of way along Plank Road, and space for future turn lanes on Plank Road and Luther Lowell Lane.

Sauter said he received an additional letter from Schwartz on April 12, two days before the commission met, that identified another potential issue.

“There’s a sanitary main that needs to be extended to the east,” Sauter said. “As proposed, it would be underneath the future road, so obviously that wouldn’t be good. We want to keep it off to the side. So that leads us to this point.”

Chris Youssi was not at Monday’s planning and zoning workshop, but he was represented by Austin Montgomery. Montgomery and project designer Jeff Linkenheld, with Arc Design Resources, spoke to the commission about the project.

Linkenheld said 44 residential units, including 14 single-family buildings lots and 13 multi-family buildings, were a part of the preliminary concept plan. The single family buildings were proposed for the north side of the property. The multi-family units were considered for the southeast side of the property and two lots near the Casey’s Gas Station would be configured as commercial lots.

He said project designers are considering multiple ways to accommodate the Plank Road right-of-way.

“What we would have to do, because of the Plank Road right of way dedication, would be to reduce the footprint of the multi-family [housing],” Linkenheld said.

A developer has proposed building multiple single-family and multi-family homes, including condominiums, on 12 acres of land in Sycamore. The developer workshopped the housing proposed for the city's north side, shown in renderings here, at the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo provided by City of Sycamore)

Sauter told the commission that the developers would need to return to the City with a revised plan. He said the housing development is still multiple meetings away from being able to receive an approval recommendation from the commission. Sycamore City Council approval also is required before work can begin.

Commissioner Rachel Sauber said she was a proponent of the idea of zoning part of the property for residential buildings.

“I think it’s a good use, and I like this single-family buffer there too,” Sauber said. “I think it blends it with what’s around

Eric Jones, who represents Sycamore Community School District 427 school board on the planning and zoning commission, said approving residential property now is better for the district than continuing to wait for interest from commercial businesses.

Montgomery said the housing units Youssi wants to develop are meant to be sold to prospective homeowners, but could initially be rented.

“Price range for this development is to be determined,” Montgomery said. “It depends on the unit, the size, the bedrooms. In the past, he’s been trying to shoot for under $300,000.”

The property that Youssi wants to develop is currently zoned for commercial businesses, but Sauter said the land has not drawn much interest from commercial businesses.

“There’s a lot of C3, commercial land around the city that’s been siting for years, frankly,” Sauter said. “We’re seeing some development proposals that are either mixed use or strictly residential, especially north of town. There hasn’t been that much interest up that way for commercial, to be honest with you.”

Commissioner David Finney reminded Montgomery and Linkenheld that the changes needed to accommodate the DeKalb Count engineer’s concerns could give the project a higher-than-expected density.

“We’re aware of the issues that have been brought up before this board,” Linkenheld said.