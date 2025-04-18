Breydon Martin’s home run difference in DeKalb victory: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 5, Naperville North 1: At Naperville North, Breydon Martin broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh as the Barbs won the final two games of the DuPage Valley Conference opening series.

Jackson Kees had two hits in the contest, one less than he allowed in 6⅓ innings on the mound. He allowed one unearned run, one walk and struck out eight to earn the win.

Girls track

Minooka Invitational: At Minooka, DeKalb finished in seventh place with 26 points in the eight-team meet.

Sydney Myles cleared 1.59 meeters to win the long jump.

Frickle ABC Invite: At Ottawa, Sycamore finished with 222 combined points to win the eight-team event, with Kaneland in fifth with 173.5 points.

For Sycamore, Alyssa Stacy won the 200-meter A race in 26.69 seconds. Layla Janisch was second in the 800 A in 2:29.8 while winning the 1,600 A in 5:43.8.

Uliana Baylor, Liliana Vasquez, Makenzie Mann and Alyssa Stacy won the 4x200 A in 1:53.37. Kennah Butler won the shot put A with a toss of 10.24.

Krista Cobb was second in the discus A (35.14) and Sydney Fabrizius won the pole vault A (2.9). Madilyn Patton won the triple jump A with a personal-best 9.85.

For Kaneland, Danielle Bower was first in the 3,200 A in 12:11.24, more than 1:24 faster than the next closest time.

Ellie Olp, Peyton Haywood, Amani Meeks and Payton Burnett took second in the 4x100 A in 54.11. Kyla Schulz was second in the shot put (9.49). Meeks won the long jump A (4.83) and Allainna Siwy was second in the triple jump A (9.7).

Results from the 100 A race was not available.