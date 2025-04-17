Kairi Lantz’s walkoff HR wins it for Sycamore: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Sycamore 4, St. Charles East 3 (8 inn.): At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz homered with one out in the bottom of the eighth to give the Spartans (8-1) the win.

Sycamore scored three in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, but the Saints scored one in the seventh to tie things up.

Bella Jacobs struck out 20 to earn the victory, allowing six hits, four walks and two earned runs. Lantz had two hits in the win.

Kaneland 8, Rochelle 4: The Knights (10-4, 1-1) scored five in the bottom of the fifth to take control of the Interstate 8 battle.

Graycin Slou homered among her pair of hits, scoring twice. Angelina Campise also had two hits and scored twice for the Knights.

Genoa-Kingston 15, Harvard 7: At Harvard, Arielle Rich started a seven-run seventh with a home run in the victory for the Cogs (7-7-1, 5-1 Big Northern Conference).

Olivia Vasak homered, had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Lily Provost had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Rich had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Aubree Simon had two hits. Every Genoa-Kingston player scored at least once.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 11, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, Tyler Lojko homered in the five-inning win for the Spartans (7-4, 2-0 I-8).

Lojko had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Davis Collie had a pair of hits, four RBIs and scored twice. Kyle Prebil, Jackson Macdonald, Henry Hamingson and Trenton Meisch each had two hits.

Meisch and Sawyer Valdez each scored twice in support of Cal Harbecke, who allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five in the complete game.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter tripled twice and Travis Herrmann added two hits in the loss.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 2, Ottawa 1: At Ottawa, Cortni Kruizenga and Izzie Segreti scored for the Spartans (8-1-1, 4-0 Interstate 8).

Kaneland 2, Morris 0: At Morris, Hannah Boyer and Erin Doucette scored for the Knights.

Boys tennis

DeKalb 7, East Aurora 0: At East Aurora, Ryan Lottes (6-1, 6-0), Matthew Williams (6-0, 6-0) and Esteban Cardoso (6-1, 6-2) won at singles.

Victor Sandoval and Charlie Vander Bleek (6-1, 6-2), Kameron Falk and Jorge Martinez-Esquivel (6-0, 6-0), Jahan Islam and Jonathan Zuniga (6-0, 6-2) and Marcos Zaylik and Ata Shakir (6-0, 6-0) won at doubles.

Indian Creek 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Izzy Turner scored four times and Eliza Tatro scored twice.