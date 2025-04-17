April 17, 2025
DeKalb library to offer medical presentation April 22

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Residents ages 15 and older can learn how to stop bleeding wounds during a presentation at the DeKalb Public Library.

The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 22 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will learn how to apply direct pressure, pack a wound and use a tourniquet to stop bleeding. The presentation, led by the DeKalb County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps, includes graphic images and content.

Because of limited space, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

