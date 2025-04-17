DeKalb library to offer medical presentation April 22

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Residents ages 15 and older can learn how to stop bleeding wounds during a presentation at the DeKalb Public Library.

The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 22 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will learn how to apply direct pressure, pack a wound and use a tourniquet to stop bleeding. The presentation, led by the DeKalb County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps, includes graphic images and content.

Because of limited space, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.