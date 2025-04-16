April 16, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Pokémon-themed Chemistry Demo Night set for April 17 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with NIU STEAM to host a Pokémon-themed Chemistry Demo Night for teens as part of its monthly STEM Cafe program.

The free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 17 in NIU’s Faraday Hall, room 143, 200 Normal Road, DeKalb.

Led by the NIU Chemistry Club, the event will feature Pokémon-inspired experiments and hands-on activities. It also serves as the club’s annual chemistry showcase sneak peek.

Pizza will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

Have a Question about this article?