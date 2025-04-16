Pokémon-themed Chemistry Demo Night set for April 17 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with NIU STEAM to host a Pokémon-themed Chemistry Demo Night for teens as part of its monthly STEM Cafe program.

The free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 17 in NIU’s Faraday Hall, room 143, 200 Normal Road, DeKalb.

Led by the NIU Chemistry Club, the event will feature Pokémon-inspired experiments and hands-on activities. It also serves as the club’s annual chemistry showcase sneak peek.

Pizza will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.