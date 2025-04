Sycamore Middle School Students of the Month for March. The sixth grade students are Emerson Foor, Brianna Ramirez, James Sika-Pokoo, and Sarah Weydert. The seventh grade students are Elliott Benson, Oraya Karkavatsos-Ziegler, Edgar Keller, and Eva Mangino. The eighth grade students are Eli Ciolino, Liam Hackler, Ruby Hasselbring, Samantha Heide, and Cooper Lynd. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School )