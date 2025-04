SANDWICH – The Federated Church will host its annual spring rummage sale to benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 and from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 at the church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich.

The church is accepting donations for the sale from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Adult clothing will not be accepted.

For information, call 815-786-8595.