DeKalb Township receives large donation for cemetery expansion

The DeKalb Township recently received a large monetary donation from DeKalb resident Gretchen Moore to expand Oakwood Cemetery’s grounds. (From left): Township Clerk Andrew Tillotson, Township trustee, Chad McNett, trustee Dale Thurman, Township supervisor Mary Hess, Highway Commissioner Craig Smith, donor Gretchen Moore (in blue front row), Township Assessor Rich Dyer, and trustees Lisa King and Nancy Bradlo. (Photo provided by DeKalb Township)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township recently received a large monetary donation, which township officials called “generous,” from DeKalb resident Gretchen Moore to expand Oakwood Cemetery’s grounds.

The expansions are intended to be available in late 2025.

The expansion includes developing a park area and introducing environmentally conscious burial options. The park section will be named “Peace Park.” The park features a walking path, benches, green spaces, and landscaping. The area also includes various flowers and trees designed to blend with nature.

“Gretchen has long been a passionate advocate for numerous causes in DeKalb. Her profound love for the arts and nature mirrors the shared values she and her late husband, Charles, held,” DeKalb Township supervisor Mary Hess said in a news release. “We are deeply thankful that Gretchen has chosen to support DeKalb’s second oldest cemetery, assisting us in seamlessly integrating a new feature into this sacred part of our community’s history.”

The expansion also will offer alternative, environmentally focused burial methods. The alternative methods allow families to bury loved ones in a way that minimizes environmental impact and respects personal and cultural preferences.

For information, call 815-758-8282 or email supervisor@dekalbtownship.org.