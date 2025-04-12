NatureFest to return April 26 to Genoa forest preserve

Genoa welcome sign in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension, the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, the DeKalb County Health Department, and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District will join forces to host the fourth annual NatureFest on April 26.

The outdoor event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa.

NatureFest features multiple hands-on learning activities located throughout the preserve. Extension staff and volunteers will be available to present the activities. A passport and map will be provided to track participants’ experiences.

“NatureFest gives families a free, active program to explore nature topics, the forest preserve and the Natural Resource Education Center,” Extension educator and education center director Peggy Anesi said in a news release. “Come see T.J. the tortoise, our live animal displays and hike the trails while you fill out your passport. It is a great time to get outside and enjoy our natural spaces, starting with NatureFest 2025.”

Attendees are required to check in at the registration table. The map and passport also will be available at the table. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be held in the cabins and Natural Resource Education Center.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-784-2000 or email mariantt@illinois.edu.