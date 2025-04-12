Cassidy Cavazos pitches shutout, gets two hits in DeKalb win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

DeKalb 6, Rochelle 0: At DeKalb, Cassidy Cavazos had two hits at the plate and a shutout in the circle as the Barbs moved to 7-2 on the season.

Cavazos struck out four and walked three in the four-hitter. She also scored and drove in a run.

Izzy Aranda also had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Barbs.

Indian Creek 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne and Makenna Barshinger combined on the shutout.

Boehne allowed three hits in five innings, striking out six and walking none. Barshinger pitched two innings of no-hit ball, striking out one and walking two.

The Timberwolves pounded out 14 hits in the win, including four by Allie Peterson, three each by Jaelyne Johnson and Madison Boehne, and two for Barshinger.

Avery Boehne scored three times and Johnson drove in three runs. Peterson scored twice.

The Timberwolves (3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 18, Belvidere 8: The Knights had 10 hits and drew 18 walks in the five-inning contest.

Brady Alstott had three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice. Kanon Baxley had two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Dylan Borysiewicz had a hit, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Gavin Roberts walked three times and scored twice.

The Knights (7-2) host DeKalb (11-0-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Westminster Christian 10, Hiawatha 4: At Kirkland, Tommy Butler and Aidan Cooper each had three of the Hawks’ 10 hits in the loss.

Cooper drove in three runs while Thomas Giebel scored twice.

Girls track

Sycamore third at Sterling: The Spartans finished with 89.5 points, behind Guilford (92) and Sterling (184.83).

Alyssa Stacy won the 100-meter dash for the Spartans in 12.75 seconds and claimed first in the 200 in 26.86, both season bests.

Layla Janisch won the 800 in 2:25.65 and was second in the 1,600 (5:42.07), both season bests.

Kennah Butler hurled a personal-best 10.78 meters to win the shot put.

Boys track

Les Hodge Track Meet: At Batavia, Kaneland competed against six other Kane County teams. Team scores were not available.

Luke Gadomski (22.76), Benjamin Karl (23.13) and Brady Aversa (23.79) took the top three spots for the Knights in the 200, all setting personal records.

Freshman Carson Kaiser was second in the 1,600 with a PR of 4:29.28. Gadomski won the 100 hurdles with a PR (15.33). His PR of 40.61 was good for second in the 300 hurdles.

Dylan Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Karl and Gadomski won the 4x100 in 43.55. Sanagustin, Moos, Brady Brown and Karl finished in 1:30.58 to win the 4x200. Gavin Smith, Evan Nosek, Joey Schuch and Carson Kaiser went 8:14.69 to win the 4x800.

Freddy Hassan (6 feet, 4 inches) and Evan Olp (6 feet) took the top two spots for the Knights in the high jump a meet in which field events were kept in feet and not meters.

Sanagustin cleared 20-7 to win the long jump.