Vendors wanted for DeKalb Chamber’s spring event

Northern Illinois University, NIU, Convocation Center sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor registration for its Local Showcase and Spring Show.

The showcase will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. April 24 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The showcase will allow businesses and organizations to engage with community members and increase visibility. The event also will live demonstrations, large-scale displays and interactive exhibits. Business-to-business networking runs from 3 to 4 p.m.

Organizers said the new location this year will help improve the event and encourage vendors to go beyond the traditional table setup. Businesses are invited to bring their brand to life with live demonstrations, large-scale displays, and interactive exhibits that engage attendees.

The final registration deadline is April 17.

The DeKalb Chamber provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community and advocates for business needs.

For information or to register, visit dekalb.org or email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org.