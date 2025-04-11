DeKalb residents: Be on lookout for water line replacement letters from city

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb will send out letters and notifications this spring to residents about replacing their lead-lined water pipes.

The city will begin to send out the letters in late April or early May, according to a news release.

The letters will be sent to residents who currently have a lead service line. Residents who receive a notification letter should call or mail back contact information to request water service-line replacement.

Property owners also are encouraged to visit the city website to see if their address is listed for a no-cost service-line replacement. Residents with a lead service line can contact the water division to register for the line replacement list.

The Illinois Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act was passed in August 2021. The act ordered the replacement of every lead service line in Illinois. The city of DeKalb established a Lead Service Line Replacement Plan with Engineering Enterprises Inc. in 2022. The city was granted $3.1 million in funds to help replace the service lines in 2024.

Line replacements will begin in June.

For information, call 815-748-2050 or email justin.netzer@cityofdekalb.com.