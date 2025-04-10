Sycamore school district accepting Faculty, Alumni Art Show submissions

Sycamore High School in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Community School District 427 will hold a Faculty and Alumni Art Show for community members to view alumni and faculty art pieces.

The art show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. April 26 in the Sycamore High School Syc427 Art Gallery, 427 Spartan Trail.

Attendees can view various artwork mediums. Craft tables also will be available on a stop-in basis. Music is being performed by Ross Martin and Tim Roloff. Light refreshments will be served. Art pieces are available to buy at artists discretion.

The school district is accepting art piece submissions. The artwork must be ready to be displayed or hung. Submissions are due by April 10. To submit an art piece, email edewitt@syc427.org.