Sycamore Portillo’s fundraiser Thursday benefits MS research

Vehicles wait in line to pick up their food in this 2020 Shaw Local file photo in the Portillo's drive-thru at 1780 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Portillo’s in Sycamore is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit multiple sclerosis research.

The MS Walk for Multiple Sclerosis will partner with Portillo’s from 5 to 8 p.m. at Portillo’s, 1780 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Portillo’s will donate 20% of sales toward the walk.

Diners can show a fundraiser flyer at the restaurant to donate or use the code “PORTILLOS29″ in the “Coupon Code” tab before checkout when ordering online.

The flyer is valid during pickup, curbside, at the drive-thru, or in the restaurant.

For information, visit portillos.com/community.