April 09, 2025
Sycamore library group to host online marketplace workshop April 14

By Shaw Local News Network
Sycamore Public Library in Sycamore, Illinois

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a “Learning to Sell on VarageSale” workshop for residents to learn how to use VarageSale.

The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. April 14 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to earn money and declutter their homes with VarageSale, a online marketplace. Participants can set up an account, create listings, and safe transaction tips. Attendees are encouraged to download the Varagesale app and create a login prior to the workshop.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.

