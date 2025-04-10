Sycamore library group to host online marketplace workshop April 14

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a “Learning to Sell on VarageSale” workshop for residents to learn how to use VarageSale.
The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. April 14 at the library, 103 E. State St.
Attendees will be able to learn how to earn money and declutter their homes with VarageSale, a online marketplace. Participants can set up an account, create listings, and safe transaction tips. Attendees are encouraged to download the Varagesale app and create a login prior to the workshop.
The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.
For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.