DeKalb High School performances of ‘Chicago Teen Edition’ begin Thursday

DeKalb High School students (from left) Hope Johnson, Grade 12; Piper Schiola-Williams, Grade 12; William Fontana, Grade 12; Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene, Grade 12; and Maurice Mullen, Grade 12. The students will perform in "Chicago Teen Edition," which runs April 10-12, 2025.

DeKALB – DeKalb High School is set to open its spring production, the musical “Chicago Teen Edition,” April 10.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. April 10 through April 12 in the school’s auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

“Chicago Teen Edition,” originally written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, tells the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women accused of murder. The women claimed to have blacked out during the murders, adding mystery to the story. The musical also highlights the legal system’s manipulation.

“Chicago Teen Edition” contains a content warning. The musical features mature content and is not recommended for children ages 12 and younger.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the school’s box office or online at eventbrite.com.

For information, call 815-754-2120 or email angelsmith@d428.org.