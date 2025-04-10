Colby Wylde’s home run propels Hiawatha: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Hiawatha 18, Orangeville 8: At Kirkland, the Hawks pounded out 16 hits in the six-inning victory, including three hits and a home run for Colby Wylde.

Thomas Giebel, Tommy Butler and Bentley Payne had three hits each for the Hawks (3-3). Wylde drove in four runs and scored twice. Giebel, Butler and Brush scored four times each and Aidan Cooper scored four times. Payne had three RBIs.

Boylan 6, DeKalb 6: At DeKalb, the Barbs didn’t get an at-bat in the bottom of the eighth before darkness struck and the game ended in a tie.

Brodie Farrell had two of DeKalb’s four hits. Paul Kakoliris drove in a pair of runs and Nik Nelson scored twice.

The Barbs (10-0-1) led 4-3 heading into the seventh but Boylan put up three in the top of the frame. Cole Latimer drove in Evan Johnson with a two-out, bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 9, Rochelle 0: At Maple Park, the game ended at halftime as Taylor Mills and Erin Doucette scored four times each.

Kyra Lilly added a goal for the Knights. Kaneland heads to Crystal Lake Central to face the defending Class 2A state champions on Thursday.

Hinckley-Big Rock co-op 1, Pecatonica 0: At Pecatonica, Leland freshman Lily Martin scored with an assist from H-BR junior Anna Herrmann.

Prep softball

Serena 16, Indian Creek 6: At Shabbona, the Huskers scored in the top of the sixth to secure the run-rule win.

Allie Peterson drove in three runs and had two hits in the loss.

Orangeville 7, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Madison Krumwiede had the lone hit for the Hawks.