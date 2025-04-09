Ally Poegel scores twice in G-K win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Ally Poegel scored two first half goals as the Cogs won their conference opener.

Sam Wendt added a goal and Ayva Hernandez had a pair of assists.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 19, Belvidere North 6: At Maple Park, the Knights plated nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the run-rule win.

Tom Thill had two of the eight hits for Kaneland, plus scored three runs and drove three in from his leadoff spot. Antonio Villanueva had a hit, three RBIs and two runs.

Nate Campbell scored three times and drove in two runs with one hit. Brady Alstott had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs. Aidan Whidlin had a hit and scored four times, while Preston Popovich had a hit and scored three times.

Hiawatha 5, Serena 3: At Kirkland, Colby Wylde surrendered three runs in the first but only allowed two hits over the final six innings to notch the win.

Wylde struck out eight in the complete game win, walking two and allowing three hits.

Tim Pruitt, Tommy Butler and Logan Brush had two hits each.

Hinckley-Big Rock 14, Somonauk 9: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter had a double, triple, three RBIs, three stolen bases and scored four times in the win.

Ledbetter also picked up the win, pitching four innings while striking out six and walking two. He allowed seven hits, six runs and three earned runs.

Skyler Janeski had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Colten Sargent had two hits and two RBIs, while Matthew Badal had two hits, drove in a run and scored.

Harlem 5, Sycamore 3: At Sycamore, the Spartans gave up five runs in the fifth inning of the loss.

Jackson Macdonald had two hits for the Spartans.

Dixon 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, Owen Zaccard and JT Cravatta had the only two hits in the loss.

Colton McDowell and Andy Swider combined to strike out 11 Dukes.

Prep softball

Yorkville 10, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Addison Coulter had two hits for the Knights in the loss while Ansley Ruh drove in a pair of runs.

North Boone 18, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, the Cogs gave up 12 runs in the last three innings of the loss, including five in the seventh.

Elizabeth Davis homered among her two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Lyla McKee drove in the other two G-K runs without a hit.

Serena 19, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Nelly Delvalle, Mariah Langley and Brielle Molloy had the Hawks’ three hits in the loss.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 6, Rochelle 3: At Rochelle, the Spartans opened Interstate 8 play with a win.

Javi Lopez (6-2, 6-1 at No. 3), Easton Schuld (6-1, 6-1 at No. 4), Sam Eich (6-2, 6-0 at No. 5) and James McConkie (6-0, 6-0 at No. 6) picked up singles wins.

Schuld and Eich won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles while Evan Tonaki and Marty Eich won 2-6, 6-2, 10-3 at No. 3.

Naperville North 7, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley match.