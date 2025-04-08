Sycamore Kiwanis Club donates sensory bags to Sycamore Fire Department

The Sycamore Fire Department recently received “Ben’s Blue Bags” program sensory bag donations from the Kiwanis Club of Sycamore. (Photo provided by the Sycamore Fire Department )

SYCAMORE – The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore recently donated nine sensory bags to the Sycamore Fire Department to help first responders handle emergencies involving people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The bags were donated as part of the “Ben’s Blue Bags” program, according to a news release.

Donations feature sensory stimulation items such as a dry erase board, pictogram, markers, squeeze balls, rubber worms, marble mesh, Rubik’s cube, bendy bracelet and ear muffs.

The bags also include department personnel training on autism and using the bags in emergencies. The fire department will include the bags in the EMS vehicles’ equipment and tools.

The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore is part of a global volunteer organization dedicated to serving children in the community and the world.