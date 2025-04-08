Izzie Segreti’s hat trick leads Sycamore: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 9, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Izzie Segreti scored three goals as the Spartans won their Interstate 8 opener.

Lizzie Goff and Peyton Wright each added two goals. Marin Gautcher and Cortni Kruizega also scored for the Spartans (4-0-1).

Oregon 4, Indian Creek 1: At Oregon, Isabella Turner had the goal for the Timberwolves.

Prep baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 9, Somonauk 2: At Somonauk, Skyler Janeski struck out nine in the complete game, allowing one earned run with no walks.

Martin Ledbetter had two hits, scored twice and stole four bases. Jacob Orin drove in three runs.

Prep softball

Serena 15, Hiawatha 0 (3 inn.): At Serena, Maddie Glade and Finley Jobst combined on a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine Hiawatha batters that came to the plate.