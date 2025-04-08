DeKalb church to host chamber music concert April 13

Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb will host a chamber music concert featuring the Cardinal Quartet and organist Victoria Young on April 13. (Stock art)

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Cardinal Quartet and organist Victoria Young on Palm Sunday.

The free performance will be held at 10 a.m. April 13 at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The quartet and Young will perform two movements from “Symphony No. 49 in F Minor” by Joseph Haydn. The Ensemble Renaissance also will perform the movements simultaneously at Advent-St. Nicholas Church in Quito, Ecuador.

The concert is being livestreamed at westminsterpresbyterianchurchil.snappages.site/.