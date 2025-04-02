Sycamore tennis starts with win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, East Aurora 0: At Aurora, Graham Willrett and Owen Grollemond recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 doubles to help the Spartans win their season opener.

Luke Curtis (6-4, 6-2), Regan Ni (6-2, 6-2) and Matthew Calligan (6-0, 6-1) won at singles. Sam Eich and Easton Schuld (6-0, 6-1), Logan Person and James McConkie (6-0, 6-1) and Evan Tonaki and Marty Eich (6-0, 6-2) won in doubles.

Softball

Kaneland 10, Shady Spring 0 (West Virginia): At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Knights improved to 5-0 with the win.

Gianna Cellini had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in the win. Angelina Campise had two doubles and drove in three runs.

Riley Cooper tossed a five-inning four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Lily Provost had the lone hit and scored for the Cogs, who committed seven errors in the loss.

Somonauk 7, Indian Creek 6: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves got the tying run to third base with one out in the top of the seventh.

Avery Boehne and Ava Frances each had two hits, while Frances and Madison Boehne each drove in two runs for IC (2-3).

Baseball

Arnold 8, Kaneland 2: At Myrtle Beach, Aidan Whildin had three hits, an RBI and scored in the loss to fall to 3-1 on the year.

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, Nate Kleba had the lone hits for the Cogs, who committed six errors in the loss.

Newark 10, Hiawatha 0: At Newark, Tim Pruitt had a double for the Hawks in the loss.

Somonauk 14, Indian Creek 6: At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored seven in the first and benefited from 10 Indian Creek errors in the game.

Zakory Nelson had two hits and two RBIs for the Timberwolves. Omar Marcano had two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Dixon 3, DeKalb 1: At Dixon, the Barbs lost the nonconference matchup.