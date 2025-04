Sycamore Middle School Students of the Month for February. The sixth-grade students are Lily Hoover, Jack Liebhaber, Evelyn Lunt, and Camden Moris. The seventh-grade students are Allison Deutsch, Wyatt Schmidt, Luke Seymour, and Allison Vavra. The eighth-grade students are Alex Dusek, Ella Feece, Collin Gillet, and Kelly Snyder. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School )