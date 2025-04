The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet will host a second distribution event on April 5. (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet will host a second distribution event on April 5.

New and gently used soccer cleats will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County United office, 114 W. State St., Sycamore.

The free cleats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, email dkcu.ccc@gmail.com or visit DeKalb Community Cleat Closet’s social media pages.