March 31, 2025
Where to find DeKalb County mobile food pantry in April

Rooted For Good lists April Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County.

DeKALB – Rooted For Good released a list of April locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in April:

  • 4 to 5 p.m. April 1 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 1 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 3 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 8 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon April 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 15 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 17 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon April 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 29 in the Windmill Building parking lot, 2733 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
