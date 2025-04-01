Sycamore art gallery to award local high school students

The Gallery on State (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several event and programs in April at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 3 at the gallery. KVAL will present awards to three students from DeKalb and Sycamore high schools as part of its “Art of Giving” program. The students were nominated by their teachers for their artwork.

The gallery’s new art rotation will begin April 7. The rotation includes 2D and 3D art pieces. The artwork will be displayed for upcoming exhibitions and sales.

The Second Saturday series is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12. The workshop will be led by KVAL artist Rick Borrett. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

KVAL participate in Sycamore’s “Taste of Spring” event from 4 to 8 p.m. April 10. The event features wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and trivia question’s for participants bingo cards. Attendees who register also will receive an art supplies gift basket. Tickets cost $15. To buy tickets, visit Discoversycamore.com.

Kishwaukee Valley Art League's next Paint and Sip class set for April 11 (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The league also will host a paint and sip class from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11. Attendees can create spring-themed artwork. The class will be led by KVAL artist Anthony Nelson. Participants can bring their own alcohol. Art supplies will be provided. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kval-nfp.org.

KVAL’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums.

The featured artists of the month at Gallery on State for April are Pam Bradford and Tamara Shriver. Bradford will display acrylic paintings and wood burning art pieces. Shriver’s artwork includes watercolor painting.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org or the gallery.