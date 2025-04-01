Stage Coach’s ‘Almost, Maine’ opens April 3

The Stage Coach Players theatre is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players’ next production, the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine,” will open April 3 and run for two weeks.

“Almost, Maine” tells the story of the residents of Almost, Maine, as the northern lights fill the night sky. The residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. The play features nine vignettes taking place at the same time.

“At first glance, the play’s vignettes may seem whimsical, even a little cheesy. But beneath the surface lies something deeply sincere: a heartfelt exploration of human connection,” assistant director Patrick Murphy said in a news release.

“Love is universal, yet deeply personal. Each of us has our own experiences of first love, lost love, or love that took us by surprise. This show embraces all of it – the beauty, the pain and the moments in between.”

The cast includes Luke Harmon as Pete and Man, Alison Anderson as Ginette and Waitress, Korey Miller as East, Laura Venneri as Glory, Joel Ledbetter as Jimmy, Katherine Johnson as Sandrine, Jason Reed as Steve, Mandi Sester as Marvalyn, Kasey Pennington as Lendall, Rachael Johnson as Gayle, Kelly Hart as Deena, Kaitlin Jacobson as Shelly, AJ Smith as Phil, Riley Powers as Marci, Emily Glover as Hope, Joshua Whitfield as Dave, and Anaya Evans as Rhonda.

Miller said one of the reasons he was excited about being a part of “Almost, Maine” was that the show is “incredibly sweet and charming” and he thinks that is needed right now.

“Almost, Maine” is based on the 2004 play of the same name written by John Cariani.

The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jackson Nielsen, who is making his Stage Coach directorial debut.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 3-5 and April 11-12 and 2 p.m. April 6 and 13 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

Tickets cost $15 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger and $17 for everyone else. Tickets are available online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940.