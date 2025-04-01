Learn more about DeKalb, Kane county efforts to fight slavery at next lecture

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The April hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a program on DeKalb and Kane counties roles in fighting slavery from 1836 to 1860.

The free program will be held at noon April 3 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

During the program, St. Charles History Museum archivist Eric Krupa will share historical research featuring untold stories about how the counties contributed to the abolitionist movement. Participants also can explore the politics, strategies, and people who fought to free enslaved individuals.

“Many people are unaware of the pivotal role that Kane and DeKalb Counties played in the anti-slavery movement,” Krupa said in a news release. “This presentation will shed light on the local figures, events, and strategies that put our region at the forefront of this fight for freedom. It’s an important and often overlooked part of our history.”

The “The Precipice of Freedom: The Roles of DeKalb and Kane County during the Anti-Slavery Movement” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as part of a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and the Ellwood House Museum.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

To register or for more information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.