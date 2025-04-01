Indian Creek soccer wins first game in two seasons: Monday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls soccer

Indian Creek 5, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Shabbona, Isabella Turner scored four times as the Timberwolves won their first game since the 2023 season with the shutout of the Crusaders.

Harvard 3, Geona-Kingston 2: At Harvard, Jaida Modesto scored twice as the Cogs dropped the contest to the Hornets. Madelynn Swanson had 14 saves for GK (2-1).

Baseball

Forreston 9, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Forreston, an eight-run second from the Cardinals did in the Cogs in in a nonconference contest. Charlie Wagner and Nolan Kline had RBIs for GK (2-4).

Somonauk 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Jacob Coulter had an RBI as the Timberwolves fell to 0-5 on the season.

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Serena 3: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter fanned seven in just over three innings of work to help the Royals earn their first win of the 2025 season. Ledbetter also doubled and drove in a run for HBR (1-3).

Newark 13, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks managed just one hit in their season-opening loss to the Norseman.

Softball

Kaneland 4, Winfield (WV) 2: At Myrtle Beach, SC, Brynn Woods and Addison Coulter combined to strike out nine as the Knights picked up the win during their South Carolina trip. Ellie Peck had two hits and an RBI for Kaneland (4-0).

Indian Creek 5, Somonauk 2: At Shabbona, a three-run sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Timberwolves the win. Avery Boehne allowed four hits and struck out 13 and drove in a pair of runs for IC (2-2).

Newark 23, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.) At Kirkland, Alexis Gardner had an RBI for the Hawks as they dropped to 3-6 on the season.



