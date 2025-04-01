Donations wanted to aid DeKalb County families impacted by domestic violence

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a Community Collection event for Safe Passage from April 1-18.

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a Community Collection event for Safe Passage through April 18.

The items will be donated to people and families impacted by domestic violence.

Accepted items include shampoo, conditioner, paper towels, phone chargers, toilet paper, bath and hand towels, Walmart and Walgreens gift cards, children’s body wash, children’s and adults’ twin-sized blankets, flip flops, gas cards, earbuds or headphones, women and children’s underwear, and sports bras.

Items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s three locations, 3266 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, 540 E. Main St. in Genoa, or 1211 Currency Court in Rochelle.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services including shelter, counseling and advocacy to survivors and their loved ones.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com.