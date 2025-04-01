DeKalb library to host plant adopt or swap April 3

DeKALB – Looking to add a new plant or two to your home?

Stop by the DeKalb Public Library’s Plant Adopt or Swap Program at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, sponsored by Willrett Flower Co.

Participants can bring in a plant or cutting and swap it for a new plant. If you don’t have any plants to swap, you can still stop by and adopt a new plant.

There will be a designated plant swap area for those who want to trade plants with other plant enthusiasts. There will also be an adoption area for plants available for anyone to take.

Houseplants of all kinds are welcome, but only bring pots you are willing to part with. This is a perfect opportunity to divide those overgrown houseplants and share tips with other plant lovers.

The event will be held in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

For more information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568 ext. 2100.