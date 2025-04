DeKALB – Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center is hosting a series of services during the Lenten season.

The services will bepages at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 9 at the church, 511 Russell Road, DeKalb.

The theme of the services is “Thus It Is Written.” The 7 p.m. worship service will be broadcast live on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.