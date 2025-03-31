Dylan Hodges, Braedon Shaner win Top Time Championships for Sycamore

Dylan Hodges and Braedon Shaner won Class 2A titles at the Illinois Top Times Championships on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The meet is an unofficial state championship for the indoor track season.

Shaner cleared 4.55 meters to claim the pole vault title. Hodges set a personal record in the 400 in 50.72 to claim the state title by 0.3 seconds. He also went 12.71 in the triple jump to take 11th.

Genoa-Kingston’s Natasha Bianchi missed a title by less than half a meter in the Class 2A long jump, clearing 5.58 meters to take second.

Those were the extent of the top-two finishes for local teams at the meet, which included Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston and Indian Creek.

Sycamore’s other medalists included the 4x400 relay team of Hodges, Devin Karda, Lucas Miller and John Locbaum, which finished in 3:32.52 to take third.Krada, Miller, Lucas Miller and Kaiden Von Schnase were third in the 4x800 relay in 8:11.25. Kennah Butler went a personal-best 10.78 in the shot put to take seventh.

For Kaneland in the 3A competition, Luke Gadomski was 10th in the 200, finishing in a personal-best 23.00. He also took eighth in the 60 hurdles in 8.47 seconds.

Gadomski, Dylan Sanagustin, Benjamin Karl and Alex Moos were third in the 4x200 in 1:32.74. Sanagustin was sixth in the long jump, clearing 6.53.

Evan Nosek was eighth in the 3,200 in 9:40.66 while Evan Whildin was 12th in 10:09.73. Kyle Rogers was fourth with a personal-best 4.20 in the pole vault.

On the girls side, Delainey Baran cleared a personal-best 3.45 to take fourth in the pole vault.

For Genoa-Kingston, Bianchi, Ava Hardy, Jessie Fredrickson and Presley Meyer took seventh in 1:48.04 in the 4x200. Addison Vicary was fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.57.

For Indian Creek, Parker Murry cleared 1.91 in the high jump to take fourth.