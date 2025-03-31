Daily Chronicle 2025 boys track and field previews: Team-by-team capsules

Jacob Barraza of DeKalb heads to first place during the IHSA Class 3A Lake Park cross country sectional. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

DeKalb Barbs

Coach: Jeff Saurbaugh

Last year: Class 3A Huntley sectional runner-up; seven individual state qualifiers, two state qualifying relays, one state medalist (Jacob Barraza, third place, 1600)

Top returners: Adam Allen, sr., hurdles; Braylen Anderson, jr., sprints; Jacob Barraza, sr., distance; Jackson Pfaff, sr., pole vault; Nathan Tumminaro, sr., distance

Key newcomers: Brayden Adams, fr., distance; Karl Bell, fr., sprints; Marquise Bolden, sr., jumps; Lebron Carrington, so., sprints; Ayden Copeland, so., sprints; Camden Dieckman, jr., throws; Drake Gay, fr., jumps; Jason Goode, jr., throws, sprints, hurdles; Davon Grant, jr., jumps; Jayden Maldonado, jr., sprints; Jevon Moreland, fr., throws; Ricai Nellums, jr., jumps, sprints; Jayden Rogers, jr., sprints

Worth noting: Barraza (Coastal Carolina), Anderson, Allen and Pfaff all qualified for state last year. Grant, a standout already in football and basketball, is joining the jumps crew this year along with Bolden, his basketball teammate. Barbs newcomers, including their freshmen, could make an impact right away.

Sycamore Spartans

Coach: Matthew Kosecki

Last year: Class 2A Sycamore sectional champions, 7th place in state.

Top returners: Corey Goff, sr., 800, 1600; Dylan Hodges, sr., sprints, jumps; Devin Karda, sr., 800, 400, hurdles; Braedon Shaner, sr., vault; Kaidan Von Schnase, sr., distance; Dylan Weides, sr., throws, relays; Aidan Wyzard, sr., sprints, jumps

Key newcomers: Liam Arhos, so., sprints, jumps, Crewe Bartelt, so., sprints, jumps; Lucas Miller, so., distance; William Rosenow, so., throws

Worth noting: The Spartans sent athletes to state in nine events last spring, including seven that return. Kosecki said the underclassmen will look to “add depth and dynamism to a team with elite talents across the different event groups."

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Coach: Davoncie Granderson

Last year: One state qualifier

Top returners: Kenny Combs, sr., triple jump, high jump; Adrian Delgado, jr., sprints; Christopher Garcia jr., distance; Peter Hernandez-Villobos, jr., distance; Ayden Lucio, sr., throws; Gabe Peña, so., distance; Christopher Rodas-Munoz, sr., throws; Michael Schmidt, jr., sprints; Brandon Wolcott, sr., sprints

Key newcomers: Chase Coffmann, sr., relays; Liam Kedzie, fr., long jump; Chris Modesto, fr., relays; Jonathan Molina, fr., throws, TBD; CJ Rich, fr., distance

Worth noting: Cogs feature a strong mix of vets and newcomers.

Hinckley-Big Rock

Coach: Amber Moore

Last year: 4th place in Little 10 Conference; one state qualifier

Top returners: Alex Casanas, jr., high jump, 400, 200; Caden Hageman, so., 3200, 1600; Andrew Harper, jr., 3200, 1600; Austin Kennedy, jr., 100, sprint relays, 300m hurdles; Aidan White, sr., 100, 200, discus

Key newcomers: Lofton Atkins, fr., 100, 200; Judd Bark, fr., 1600; Izzy Gutierrez, fr., 100, 200; Zach Juneau, fr., 100, 200, Gavin Pickert, fr., high jump, long jump

Worth noting: Casanas returns after qualifying for state last season in the high jump.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Coach: Chris Dvorak

Last year: Three state qualifiers.

Top returners: Wyatt Getty, so., shot put; Park Murry, so., high jump

Key newcomers: Davide Possami, sr.

Worth noting: Possami is a foreign exchange student who has shown some promise in mid-distance events. Dvorak has some solid conference hopes for his squad which features a mix off veterans and new runners looking to find their place in the mix.

Kaneland Knights

Coach: Andy Drendel

Last year’s record: Interstate 8 Conference champs; six individual state qualifiers and one relay; three all-state individuals

Top returners: Luke Gadomski, jr., high hurdles, 300m intermediate hurdles; Freddy Hassan, sr., high jump; Alex Moos, sr., 200, 400; Evan Nosek, sr., 1600, 3200; Kyle Rogers, sr., pole vault; Dylan Sanagustin, sr., sprints, long jump; Gavin Smith, so., 400, 4x400

Key newcomers: Brady Brown, jr., 200, 400; Carson Kaiser, fr., 1600, 3200; Ben Karl, so., 100, 200

Worth noting: Drendel said his distance group has gotten off to a fantastic start during indoor season and is one of the more talented groups he’s had at Kaneland. The Knights have a deep group of sprinters that also broke the program’s indoor 4x200 record.