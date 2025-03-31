Daily Chronicle 2025 boys track and field preview: 5 to watch

Braylen Anderson, jr., DeKalb

Although he’s just beginning his upperclassmen years, this junior has already qualified and competed in five events at state.

Jacob Barraza, sr., DeKalb

This Coastal Carolina commit was third in the state in the 1,600 during the Class 3A competition a year ago. During his fall cross country season, he took 15th in the state in 3A.

Evan Nosek, sr., Kaneland

This senior was ninth at Class 3A state in the 3,200 last spring for the Knights and is coming off a tremendous fall cross country season in which took third in the state in Class 2A after placing sixth the prior year.

Braedon Shaner, sr., Sycamore

The handful of athletes who soared higher than his sixth-place finish in the pole vault during the Class 2A state competition last spring have graduated except for Rochelle junior Andrew Nuyen.

Aidan Wyzard, sr., Sycamore

In addition to contributing to the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams at state last season, Wyzard took second place at Class 2A state in the long jump.