Paul Kakoliris’ single gives DeKalb walkoff win: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 6, Glenbard North 5: At Jacksonville, Paul Kakoliris singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh to score Brodie Farrell, giving the Barbs (8-0) the win.

Kakoliris had two hits and three RBIs in the win. Cole Latimer had three hits, a run and an RBI in the win while Farrell drove in two.

Luke Stublefield allowed two earned runs, four hits and a walk in 3⅔ innings while striking out four.

Prep softball

Leyden 12, DeKalb 2: At Jacksonville, Maddie Hallaron drove in two runs for the Barbs (5-1).