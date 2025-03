SYCAMORE – The DeKalb Women’s Club’s next meeting will feature a tour of the DeKalb County Courthouse.

The group will meet at 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 4, in the courthouse lobby, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

Attendees also can meet for lunch at 11:15 a.m. at P.J.’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St. in Sycamore.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com.