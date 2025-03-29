Sycamore baseball and softball earn wins: Friday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Baseball

Sycamore 7, Hononegah 5: At Rockton, the long ball and a six-run third inning lifted the Spartans to the nonconference win. Davis Collie, Adam Eder and Tyler Townsend all went yard for Sycamore (2-2).

DeKalb 10, Morris 5: At Jacksonville, Isaac Black doubled twice and drove in three and Brodie Farrell doubled and drove in three to lead the Barbs to the win downstate. Farrell also struck out two and allowed four hits on the mound.

DeKalb 5, McHenry 3: At Jacksonville, Jackson Kees struck out eight in his second start of the season and Brodie Farrell homered again as the Barbs won their second game of the day. Evan Johnson clubbed a two-run homer for DeKalb (7-0).

Softball

Sycamore 1, Harlem 0: At Machesney Park, Bella Jacobs dominated in the circle for the Spartans. She faced 25 batters and struck out 16 as Sycamore improved to 2-0. Ellison Hallahan had an RBI double to account for the only run of the game.

DeKalb 18, ITW Speer Academy 17: At Jacksonville, Kennedy Latimers RBI single drove home Isabel Aranda with the winning run as the Barbs rallied for the win. Latimer finished the day with a triple and four RBI. Alaynna Johnson knocked in four runs and Aranda doubled three times and drove in five for DeKalb.

DeKalb 8, Prairie Central 3: At Jacksonville, the Barbs scored three times in the sixth inning to earn the second win of the day. Ayla Gould tripled and doubled twice to lead DeKalb (5-0).