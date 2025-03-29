Letter: Why eliminating these government programs won’t help

While I am a fortunate woman who doesn’t need much help from the government, I realize that I count on the government for many things.

I put money in banks knowing it is insured by our government through FDIC. The FDIC is now under attack.

I use NOAA forecasts to check the weather so I know what kind of clothes to wear. I use NOAA to learn if the roads are going to be icy. My city uses NOAA to decide if they need extra staff to plow the roads. NOAA is now under attack.

I depend on the government for my safety. I don’t worry about airplanes crashing around me. I don’t worry that the plane I’m flying on is going to crash. This is because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has strict guidelines to ensure the highest safety standards. The FAA is now under attack.

When I take a train, drive on the interstate, or over bridges, I trust that I will be safe because the Department of Transportation (DOT) sets safety guidelines. The DOT is now under attack.

I depend on scientists at EPA to ensure the water I drink and the air I breathe are clean. The EPA is now under attack.

I depend on the scientific evidence produced by the CDC for advice on the best way to keep myself safe from infectious diseases. The CDC is now under attack.

I depend on the FDA to ensure that the food I eat meets food safety standards. I depend on the scientific evidence produced by the FDA to make healthy food and lifestyle choices. The FDA is now under attack.

I feel safe knowing our country is based on the rule of law and the law protects me from unwarranted attacks, either physical, emotional or financial. The rule of law is now under attack.

These are just a few reasons I value our government and am advocating against the destruction that Trump and Musk are attempting. The government doesn’t get everything right.

People make mistakes and I’m sure there are people trying to game the system. But these are not reasons to eliminate it.

Anyone who cares about our government needs to stand up and advocate along with me. Call your representatives. Talk to your neighbors. Attend marches and rallies. Make your voice heard.

Claire Duvall

DeKalb