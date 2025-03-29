Learn about Golden Venture cargo ship at next DeKalb event

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – People can discuss the Golden Venture cargo ship at a DeKalb Public Library program as part of its Conversations About Migration series.

The program will be at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The Golden Venture ran aground outside New York in 1993. The ship was carrying 286 Chinese male asylum-seekers who were taken into detention. A group remained imprisoned until 1997 in York County, Pennsylvania. The men created folded paper sculptures. The sculptures were exhibited and sold to raise funds.

Attendees will learn something about the ship and sculptures. Because of limited group space, registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.