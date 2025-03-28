Sycamore baseball rally falls short in loss to Belvidere North: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Belvidere North 10, Sycamore 7: At NIU in DeKalb, the Spartans fell in a five-inning game to the Blue Thunder.

Belvidere North scored 10 runs in the first three innings, while Sycamore (1-2) scored seven in the final two frames including five in the bottom of the fifth.

Tyler Lojko had two hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Townsend had two hits and three RBIs

Aurora Central Catholic 8, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell to 0-4 with the loss.

Giovanni Data and Zakory Nelson had two hits each.

Oregon 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Hinckley, Colten Sargent had a pair of hits in the loss as the Royals fell to 0-3.