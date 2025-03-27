Cole Latimer blasts 3 home runs for DeKalb: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 17, Guilford 2: At Rockford, Cole Latimer blasted three home runs as the Barbs improved to 5-0.

Latimer and Jackson Kees each had three of DeKalb’s 13 hits. Latimer drove in five and scored five times and Kees scored three runs. Brodie Farrell had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Hunter Kriese pitched 1⅔ scoreless no-hit innings for the win, striking out three and walking one.

Kaneland 13, Wheaton Academy 0: At Wheaton, Hayden Foster pitched three scoreless of one-hit ball for the win, striking out four and walking two for the win. He and Kanon Baxley combined on a two-hitter.

Tom Thill, Brady Alstott and Carter Grabowski each had two hits. Baxley, Alston and Grabowski each drove in two runs. Baxley also scored three times for the Knights (2-0).

Amboy 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski and Martin Ledbetter each had two hits and scored twice in the loss.

Max Hintzsche added two hits for the Royals (0-2).

Prep softball

Kaneland 6, Plainfield North 1: At Maple Park, Brynn Woods pitched five innings of two-hit shutout ball as the Knights improved to 3-0.

Angelina Campise, Woods, Lillyana Crawford and Ansley Ruh each had two hits.