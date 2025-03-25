Kaneland baseball, softball, girls soccer all win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Kaneland 9, Aurora Christian 6: At Maple Park, Aidan Whildin smacked a three-run home run and Antonio Villanueva drove in a pair of runs as the Knights rallied for a season-opening win. Justin Weissmann struck out four in relief to earn the win for Kaneland (1-0).

Softball

Kaneland 14, Burlington Central 4 (6 inn.): At Maple Park, the Knights collected 11 hits, including five doubles, as they improved to 2-0 on the season. Brynn Woods drove in three runs, while Maddie Anderson, Lillyana Crawford and Natalie Naab each had two RBIs for Kaneland.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Maple Park, Erin Doucette scored both goals as the Knights improved to 2-0.