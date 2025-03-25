Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Wrestling All-Area Team

DeKalb's wrestler Sean Kolkebeck keeps his focus in December 2024 while taking on Naperville Central Henry Rydwelski in the 175-weight class during the Don Flavin invite held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Wrestler of the Year

Cooper Bode, jr., 175, Sycamore

All-area first team

Carson West, fr., 106, Sycamore

The freshman went 42-6 this year and finished a win away from medalling at state. He won the regional tournament and was second at sectionals.

Jaden Bradley, so., 106, DeKalb

Bradley went 31-14 this year. He won the DuPage Valley Conference tournament and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with a third-place finish at sectionals.

Michael Olson, jr., 120, Sycamore 39-15

Olson was a win away from a medal at state. He went 39-15 this year and was a team captain in his third year on the varsity squad. He helped the Spartans earn a regional title as a team and a spot in the dual team sectional.

Tyler Lockhart, jr., 126, Sycamore

Lockhart was 37-10 and was a win away from qualifying for the state tournament after he won the regional tournament. He is a team captain with more than 100 career wins.

Jayden Dohogne, so., 138, Sycamore

Dohogne went 46-11 and finished sixth at the Class 2A state tournament. He won the regional crown and was fourth at sectionals.

Alex Gochis, sr., 138, Kaneland

Gochis went 41-3 this year and didn’t lose a match until sectionals. He fell a win shy of placing at the 2A state tournament.

Mikey Hodge, sr., 144, DeKalb

Hodge went 32-17 on the season and won the DVC tournament. He also won the Barbs' regional tournament to qualify for the sectional round.

Hudson Ikens, sr., 150, DeKalb

Ikens finished up the year 29-13, winning the DVC and earning the conference’s outstanding wrestler award for a second time. He reached the sectional round, but couldn’t return to state as he did in 2024.

Cam Matthews, jr., 157, DeKalb

Matthews went 25-13 and won the DVC tournament.

Sean Kolkebeck, sr., 165, DeKalb

Kolkebeck made the 3A state tournament for the third time, finishing the year 32-11. He won the DVC tournament and was second in both regionals and sectionals.

Apollo Gochis, jr., 175, Kaneland

Gochis finished the year 27-8 and was second in the regional round, earning a spot at sectionals.

Clyde Nott, fr., 215, Sycamore

Nott finished the season 28-19 in his first high school season. He was second at the regional tournament to earn a spot at sectionals.

JJ Piniera, sr., 285, DeKalb

Piniera was 26-19 and was second in the conference tournament. He was third at regionals and was an alternate for a state berth.

Collin Hughes, fr., 285, Sycamore

Hughes went 30-10 on the year and qualified for the 2A state tournament. He won a regional crown and was second in the sectional tournament.

Honorable mention: Charlie Olson, so., 113, Sycamore; Sawyer Davis, fr., 113, Sycamore; Kaleb Lancaste, soph., 120, Genoa-Kingston; Thomas Lind, sr., 132, Sycamore; Ayden Shuey, jr., 132, DeKalb; Chris Rodas, sr., 157, Genoa-Kingston; Nick Waddle, jr., 215, DeKalb