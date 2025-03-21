March 21, 2025
DeKalb residents invited to Ward 7 meeting

Alderman John Walker to lead public meeting March 27 at Barb City Manor

By Kate Santillan
Shaw Local file photo – John Walker speaks July 15, 2024 before those on hand for his Ward 7 meeting held at the Rock Covenant Church in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Ward 7 residents are invited to a meeting led by Alderman John Walker, where members of the public can expect to talk about local issues of the day.

The public meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 27 at Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd., DeKalb.

The meeting is expected to include discussions on issues, opportunities, and concerns in DeKalb, according to a news release. Walker will provide opening remarks. Time also will be allotted for resident comments. Attendees can record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics of interest to john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.

