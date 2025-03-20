Daily Chronicle 2025 softball preview: Team-by-team capsules

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin is mobbed by her teammates after hitting a home run during their game against Ottawa last season. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Barbs

Last year: 4-20 overall, 1-14 DuPage Valley Conference, lost to Auburn in Class 4A Hampshire Regional

Top returners: Izzy Aranda, sr., 3B/OF; Hazel Montavon, sr., SS/CF; Ayla Gould, sr., SS/2B; Madison Hallaron, sr., C/2B; Emma Hart, jr., OF/2B/SS; Sydney Myles, sr., OF/IF; Nazeria Dean, jr., OF/2B/SS; Gabby Kenny, so., C/OF

Key newcomers: Jeanne Howard, so., 3B/C; Sarah Foltz, fr., 1B/OF; Kennedy Latimer, fr. 1B/3B/P; Cassidy Cavazos, C/P/3B; Jasmine Rodriguez, fr., P/2B; Alaynna Johnson, OF/IF

Worth noting: This could be a big turnaround year for the Barbs with a nice mix of returning four-year starters and impact freshmen for first-year head coach Erica Swan, who comes over from Genoa-Kingston. Gould has handled pitching duties for the last three years but can focus more on her natural position in the middle infield. Rodriguez figures to be the main starter with Cavazos and Latimer as extra arms. Aranda hit .412 with four home runs and fielded well at third base. Montavon, like Aranda a Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area first-team selection, hit .442. Everything is set up for the Barbs potentially to have their first winning season since taking fourth in Class 4A in 2016 according to online records.

Sycamore Spartans

Last year: 33-4, 9-1 Interstate 8, lost to Antioch in Class 3A Kaneland Supersectional.

Top returners: Addison Dierschow, sr., P; Bella Jacobs, jr., P; Addie McLaughlin, sr., OF; Kairia Lantz, jr., C/3B; Faith Heil, jr., OF/2B/SS; Addi Armstrong, so., 2B/SS

Key newcomers: n/a

Worth noting: It’s not often a 33-4 team is poised for an even bigger season the next year, but the Spartans lost two seniors from last year, one of whom was injured most of the year. Nearly the entire team returns as Sycamore looks to make a supersectional for the third straight year. The Spartans have lost to Antioch the last two years and are looking for their first state trip since 2019 when they won the 3A title. Dierschow and Jacobs were an effective combo in the circle for the Spartans last season. McLaughlin is an extraordinary leadoff hitter, hitting .620 when she leads off an inning and was 11 for 11 in steal attempts. Lantz is the reigning Chronicle player of the year while Dierschow and McLaughlin were co-players of the year in the I-8. Heil, Armstrong and Williams were first-team all-area selections.

Kaneland Knights

Last year: 11-14 overall, 6-4 Interstate 8, lost to Sycamore in Class 3A Sycamore Sectional semifinal

Top returners: Brynn Woods, jr., P/1B; Natalie Naab, jr., 3B/C; Ellie Peck, jr., P/2B; Angelina Campise, sr., SS; Graycin Slou, sr., OF; Gianna Cellini, sr., IF/OF

Key newcomers: Maddie Anderson, jr., OF; Lillyana Crawford, fr., C/Util.; Addison Coulter, fr., P/1B/3B; Makayla Jonutz, fr., P/3B/Util.; Ashley Ruh, so., C/1B/3B; Riley Cooper, so., P/Util.

Worth noting: Even with the losing record last year, the Knights still won a regional for the ninth postseason in a row. Mike Kuefler, who coached the team from 2016-21, returns as head coach after Madison Mikos coached the last three years. Woods has been a dominant pitcher for the last two years for the Knights and struck out 154 last year to just 18 walks with a 1.75 ERA. Campise hit .286 with three home runs last year. Both Woods and Campise were all-area first-team selections.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Last year: 18-12 overall, 9-7 Big Northern Conference, lost to Richmond-Burton in Class 2A Marengo Sectional

Top returners: Olivia Vasak, sr., 3B; Ari Rich, so., C; Lizzy Davis, jr., IF/P; Lily Provost, jr., P/Util.

Key newcomers: Lily Stiles, jr., CF; Aurbree Simon, so.; Brooklyn Ordlock, jr., 2B; Zoe Boylen, jr.

Worth noting: Dave Allen takes over as coach for the Cogs, who lost a lot to graduation last year, including three players who are now playing collegiately. Two of them were pitchers. A lot of the pitching load will fall on to Provost this year and Davis should see a lot of time in the circle as well. There are eight freshmen on the team this year, and Allen said one or two of them could see significant varsity time.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Last year: 9-13 overall, 4-6 Little Ten, lost to Marquette in Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal.

Top returners: Avery Boehne, sr., P; Allie Peterson, sr., 1B; Jaiden Dyer, sr., LF; Gretta Oziah, so., C; Kenzie Greer, so., 2B

Key newcomers: Makenna Barshinger, fr., P; Madison Boehne, fr., IF; Taylor Edwards, fr., C/OF; Raegan Ickes, fr., OF; Ava Frances, fr. OF; Abby Gray, fr., OF

Worth noting: The Timberwolves are young this year but coach Denver Davis said he’s confident the team can hold its own. Avery Boehne missed all of last year but returns to the circle and also brings a good bat with her. Davis said Oziah is poised for a breakout year and is also excited for Peterson, a four-year player. He said Barshinger, like Avery Boehne, brings a big stick as well as a strong arm to the circle although her best years are still in front, behind the senior for now.

Hiawatha Hawks

Last year: 4-14-1 overall, 0-9 Little Ten, lost to Ashton-Franklin Center in first round of Class 1A Dakota Regional

Top returners: Nelly Delvalle, sr., C

Key newcomers: n/a